Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,144,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 106,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 12.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

