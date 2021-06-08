Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 321 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 50.5% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 77,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

