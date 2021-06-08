Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 43,691 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 473,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.