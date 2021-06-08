Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,673 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 299.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 117,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.