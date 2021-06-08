Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 185,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 36,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $238.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.