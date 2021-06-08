Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,617 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,567,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 116,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $166.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

