Halfords Group’s (HFD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LON HFD traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 399.60 ($5.22). 673,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.32. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 409.60 ($5.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The company has a market capitalization of £795.67 million and a PE ratio of 19.96.

In related news, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

