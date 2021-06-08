14,369 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

