Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Decreased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 11.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.76. 42,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,666. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

