Aigen Investment Management LP Has $6.57 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 167.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,470. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

