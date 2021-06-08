JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.03 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 8.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 49,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,311. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

