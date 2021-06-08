Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Church & Dwight worth $171,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,181. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

