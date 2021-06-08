Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.18

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.18 and last traded at $60.98, with a volume of 14433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

