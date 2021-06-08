DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.17. The company had a trading volume of 149,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.92. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $135.42 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.36 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

