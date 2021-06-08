American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.19

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.19, with a volume of 2619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.