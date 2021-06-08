Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires 13,316 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00.

NASDAQ RILY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

