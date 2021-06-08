Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. 66,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,865,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

