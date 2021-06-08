Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Decreased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,394,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $159,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $252,364,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

