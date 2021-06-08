PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 3.1%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 6,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,816,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 145.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

