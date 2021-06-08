Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Up 4.9%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.41 and last traded at $99.36. 2,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,079,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPN. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Get Appian alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.