Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$19.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,728. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40.

