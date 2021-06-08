Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,022 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,899. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

