Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fastenal worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,902,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 81,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,593. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

