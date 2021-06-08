Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 653 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,266 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 134,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 466,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,214,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. 10,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,234. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

