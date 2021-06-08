Fei Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $80.97 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $80.97 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00249094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00227250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.02 or 0.01121723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,245.79 or 1.00422139 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

