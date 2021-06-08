sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. sUSD has a market cap of $307.34 million and approximately $34.25 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00069647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.53 or 0.00956255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.58 or 0.09303008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00049261 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 306,597,291 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.