Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 774,477 shares.The stock last traded at $18.98 and had previously closed at $19.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

