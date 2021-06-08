Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 223,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. 12,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.