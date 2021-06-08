Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $59.82. 24,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,662. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.20.

