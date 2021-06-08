Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Proto Labs worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE PRLB traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $88.97. 6,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

