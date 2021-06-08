Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,778 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,221 shares of company stock worth $133,454,270 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.82. 141,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,606. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

