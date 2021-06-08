Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,598 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,289. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

