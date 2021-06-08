Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-6.860 EPS.

LULU stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $330.59. 19,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.41. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

