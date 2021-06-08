Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Everbridge makes up approximately 2.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $29,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Everbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.80. 3,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

