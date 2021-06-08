Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.46.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $231.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Visa by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

