G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

