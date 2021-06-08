VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,042 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.40% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,752,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 553,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 478,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 192,499 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 273,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,010. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70.

