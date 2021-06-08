Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. 749,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,474,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

