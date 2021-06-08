Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.10. 85,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,792. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $163.99 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

