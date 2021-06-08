Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.86. 264,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,336,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

