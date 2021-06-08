Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $68.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Regency Centers traded as high as $67.81 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 5247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.