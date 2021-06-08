Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Scotiabank

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. 80,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

