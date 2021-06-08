Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of KR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 69,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,111,301. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

