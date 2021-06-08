Public Mint Market Capitalization Hits $3.82 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $249,495.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000081 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

