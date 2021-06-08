Open Predict Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $876.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $876.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00026105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00953013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.08 or 0.09366256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00049238 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

