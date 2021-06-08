Fund Evaluation Group LLC Purchases 38,462 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 44.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

IVV traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.36. 62,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

