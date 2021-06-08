DeHive Market Cap Hits $433,022.55 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004481 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $433,022.55 and $430,796.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00256593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00229259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.30 or 0.01135257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,576.95 or 1.00050641 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

