Spheroid Universe (SPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $223,925.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00256593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00229259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.30 or 0.01135257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,576.95 or 1.00050641 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe's total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins.

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

