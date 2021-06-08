10,656 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $323.33. 537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,162. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.01 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

