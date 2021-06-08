First Horizon Corp Sells 7,579 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

